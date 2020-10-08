Man arrested after shining high-powered spotlight into helicopter cockpit

DALEVILLE - The Dale County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged a man with obstructing governmental operations following a report of someone shining a high-powered spotlight at military aircraft.
Jacob Moseley, 44, of Daleville, is charged with obstructing governmental operations. He was transported to the Dale County Jail and has since posted bond.
On Tuesday, Oct. 6, at approximately 10:30 p.m., the Dale County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a subject shining a laser and high-powered spotlight at military aircraft operating in and around Cairns Army Airfield in Daleville, according to a release from the sheriff's office.
The Dale County Sheriff's Office Aviation Unit launched an aircraft to the area to locate the subject.
While the Dale County Sheriff's aircraft was on final approach for the airfield, the crew was hit with a bright spotlight illuminating the cockpit, the release stated. The crew was able to locate the suspect behind a residence near the airfield, and the pilot landed the aircraft near the suspect's residence as the suspect began to flee on foot. The tactical flight officer was able to exit the aircraft and began to chase the subject on foot into a wooded area. The suspect was eventually taken into custody and turned over to deputies on the ground.
The case has been referred to the Federal Aviation Administration and FBI for further prosecution.
