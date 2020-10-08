Man arrested after shining high-powered spotlight into helicopter cockpit

While the Dale County Sheriff's aircraft was on final approach for the airfield, the crew was hit with a bright spotlight illuminating the cockpit, the release stated. The crew was able to locate the suspect behind a residence near the airfield, and the pilot landed the aircraft near the suspect's residence as the suspect began to flee on foot. The tactical flight officer was able to exit the aircraft and began to chase the subject on foot into a wooded area. The suspect was eventually taken into custody and turned over to deputies on the ground.