Man arrested after stealing 31 items from storage unit
A Columbia man faces a burglary charge after police say he stole multiple items from a storage unit located in the 500 block of Bic Road during the month of June.

Glen Austin Jackson, 18, was arrested Monday and charged with third-degree burglary in connection to the June 29 crime.

According to police, Jackson allegedly entered the storage unit and allegedly stole 31 items from the unit, including golf clubs, fishing items, tools, a firearm, lawn equipment, clothing, and lights.

Jackson is out of jail on a $2,500 bond.

Glen Jackson

 Houston County Sheriff's Department
