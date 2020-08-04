Man arrested after stealing 31 items from storage unit

A Columbia man faces a burglary charge after police say he stole multiple items from a storage unit located in the 500 block of Bic Road during the month of June.
Glen Austin Jackson, 18, was arrested Monday and charged with third-degree burglary in connection to the June 29 crime.
According to police, Jackson allegedly entered the storage unit and allegedly stole 31 items from the unit, including golf clubs, fishing items, tools, a firearm, lawn equipment, clothing, and lights.
Jackson is out of jail on a $2,500 bond.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.