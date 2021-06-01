Man arrested for breaking into downtown Dothan eatery to steal alcohol

A Headland man was stealing alcohol from a downtown Dothan restaurant when police arrived on scene Sunday.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Edward Lee Brown, 18, was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary, according to arrest records.
Dothan Police Sgt. Tim Mullis said police were called to the restaurant in the 200 block of South Oates Street to find Brown inside with several bottles of liquor in hand.
His bond was set at $5,000.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Sable Riley
Reporter II
History nut. Dr. Pepper drinker. Mom.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today