Man arrested for breaking into downtown Dothan eatery to steal alcohol
A Headland man was stealing alcohol from a downtown Dothan restaurant when police arrived on scene Sunday.

Edward Lee Brown, 18, was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary, according to arrest records.

Dothan Police Sgt. Tim Mullis said police were called to the restaurant in the 200 block of South Oates Street to find Brown inside with several bottles of liquor in hand.

His bond was set at $5,000.

Edward Lee Brown

Edward Lee Brown, 18, of Headland

 Sable Riley
