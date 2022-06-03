 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man assaulted and robbed at a local motel

Three people have been charged with first-degree robbery after a man was assaulted and robbed at a local motel, according to Dothan police.

On May 29, a man was invited to a local motel by a female acquaintance. While there, the man was assaulted by two other individuals who were hiding and waiting on him.

At least one of those individuals was armed with a weapon. During the assault, the victim was pushed into a large glass window which broke. Pieces of the broken glass cut the victim causing a serious arm injury. The victim had surgery for his injury and is still undergoing treatment.

Money was taken from the victim during the assault. Thus far, three individuals have been arrested and charged with one count of first-degree robbery: Rickel Elijah Daniel, 23, of Dothan; Desaree Bronbdell Chaffins, 29, of Dothan; and Brandy Hope Townsend, 43, of Dothan.

