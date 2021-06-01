Man caught burglarizing Dothan laundromat, stealing coin sorter

Police captured a Dothan man burglarizing a laundromat using an axe and pry bar early Tuesday morning.
Ezell Tevette Clark, 43, is being charged with third-degree burglary and possession of burglar’s tools.
Dothan Police Sgt. Tim Mullis said police responded to a laundromat on 1300 block of Hartford Highway after its alarm system alerted authorities.
Clark was caught leaving the business with currency, a corn-sorting machine, and keys that belonged to the business.
He was taken into custody and his bond was set at $30,000 for both charges.
