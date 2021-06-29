Man charged with arson after setting same Ashford house on fire twice

Houston County Sheriff's deputies have arrested a man for setting an Ashford home on fire not once, but twice.

The first fire at 5626 Lucy Grade Road in Ashford was on June 8. Several volunteer fire units responded to find a house at the address fully engulfed in flames. Then on June 21, deputies responded to the address to find the structure once again engulfed in flames.

Deputies received information that a white male identified as Samuel Mitchell Pittman left the residence earlier that evening and was seen walking down the road. Deputies made contact with Pittman on County Road 33 in Ashford. Pittman was detained and transported to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office to be interviewed by criminal investigators.

"Mr. Pittman confessed to investigators he intentionally set the residence on fire on June 8," a Tuesday release from the Houston County Sheriff's Office stated. "Mr. Pittman stated on June 21, 2021 he set the house on fire a second time."

Pittman was charged with two counts of arson second degree with bond set at $60,000 for each count.