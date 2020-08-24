Man charged with assault after slashing roommate’s neck

A Dothan is charged with assault after police say he cut his roommate in the neck during an altercation.

Joseph Williams Jr., 40, of Dothan, was arrested Friday and charged with second-degree assault.

According to police, the victim and Williams were involved in a verbal altercation in the 1000 block of North Bell Street when Williams cut the victim in the neck area.

“During the investigation it was determined Williams alleged grabbed a large edged weapon similar to a sword to cut the victim, leaving a laceration to his neck,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Williams is booked in the Houston County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

