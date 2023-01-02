Man charged with murder in Monday morning fatal shooting in Dothan

A man has been charged with murder following an early Monday morning fatal shooting at the Highland Hills Apartment Homes on South Brannon Stand Road.

In a news release, Dothan police said at around 3:10 a.m. Monday, police officers and Dothan Fire and Rescue personnel were dispatched to a possible suicide at Highland Hills Apartment complex.

When emergency personnel arrived at the scene, they began life saving measures on the victim, Richard Brandon Littlefield, 48, who sustained one gunshot wound to the upper torso.

The only other person present at the time of the incident, Justin Tyler Marchozzi, 31, is the one who called 911.

After gathering evidence at the crime scene, and information from neighboring witnesses, Marchozzi was charged with one count of murder with a $1.5 million bond set, and one count of Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess Pistol with a $15,000 bond.

Police said no motive for the incident had been determined as of Monday afternoon. The investigation will continue, however, no further arrests are expected at this time.