Man charged with possession of fake checks

An 18-year-old man who tried to get rid of four fake checks during a Dothan traffic stop now faces charges of possessing a forged instrument.

Once the vehicle came to a stop in the 900 block of Allen Road, officers instructed all occupants to exit the vehicle. While doing so, a passenger threw unknown objects out the passenger window. Upon investigating the discarded objects, officers determined them to be four fraudulent checks the passenger attempted to destroy to avoid being caught with them in his possession.