 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Man charged with possession of fake checks

  • Updated
  • 0
Man charged with possession of fake checks

Jumarion Nasir Walker

 DOTHAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

An 18-year-old man who tried to get rid of four fake checks during a Dothan traffic stop now faces charges of possessing a forged instrument.

Patrol officers with the Dothan Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Saturday on a vehicle attempting to elude officers.

Once the vehicle came to a stop in the 900 block of Allen Road, officers instructed all occupants to exit the vehicle. While doing so, a passenger threw unknown objects out the passenger window. Upon investigating the discarded objects, officers determined them to be four fraudulent checks the passenger attempted to destroy to avoid being caught with them in his possession.

The passenger was identified as 18-year-old Jumarion Nasir Walker of Dothan. Walker was charged with four counts of Possession of a Forged Instrument Third Degree. His bond was set at $40,000.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

California spending billions for drought, wildfire response

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert