 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man charged with sexual abuse
0 comments

Man charged with sexual abuse

Only $5 for 5 months

TROY - A Florida man was arrested after police here say he sexually abused an acquaintance.

Jonathan Frank Nehrbass, 25, of Homestead, Florida, was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree sexual abuse.

According to police, on Sept. 5 at 9:15 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Ann Street in reference to the report of sexual assault. Officers made contact with the victim and it was later determined during the investigation the victim was an acquaintance of Nehrbass and a warrant for his arrest was issued.

Detectives later made contact with Nehrbass and he was placed under arrest and transported to the Pike County Jail.

This case is still under investigation by the Troy Police Department. Available information is limited.

Man charged with sexual abuse

Jonathan Frank Nehrbass

 Troy Police Department
0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert