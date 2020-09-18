 Skip to main content
Man charged with sexual battery; four-year-old victim
Man charged with sexual battery; four-year-old victim

BONIFAY – A man faces sexual abuse charges after police say he began abusing a victim at the age of four.

Benjamin Andrew Martin, 55, is charged with sexually battery of a victim under the age of 12.

According to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation conducted with assistance from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement determined Martin repeatedly sexually abused the victim over a period of 12 years, beginning when the child was four years old.

Holmes County Sheriff John Tate confirmed Martin confessed to the acts, and was booked in the Holmes County Jail.

Man charged with sexual battery; four-year-old victim

Benjamin Andrew Martin

 Holmes County Jail
