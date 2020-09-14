Man charged with striking and biting woman while driving

COTTONDALE - A Lynn Haven, Florida, man was arrested Saturday after a female victim called 911 saying she was being physically abused and bitten.

Eddie Luis Causey, 61, was arrested and charged with domestic battery.

Officers from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Cottondale Police Department observed the vehicle in question and conducted a traffic stop.

During the traffic stop the victim informed officers she had been bitten on her forearm and struck in the face by Causey. The victim’s injuries were consistent with the allegations.

According to Jackson County Sheriff Louis Roberts III, deputies spoke with Causey about the incident, and he admitted to biting the female’s forearm, but only because she was trying to take control of the steering wheel going down the road from the passenger seat.

A child was present during the incident.

Causey was transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.