Man charged with theft of vehicle

A Slocomb man was arrested for stealing a vehicle after the owner watched him drive it away and followed him.

Phillip Gregory Sloan, 30, was charged with theft of property first degree. His bond was set at $30,000.

On Saturday, Sloan got into a vehicle in the parking lot of a Dothan business in the 300 block of Columbia Highway and drove away, according to the Dothan Police Department. The owner observed their vehicle leaving the business and requested a ride from a stranger to follow their stolen vehicle while they called 911.

Within minutes, officers were able to conduct a traffic stop of the victim’s vehicle and take Sloan into custody. There was no connection between Sloan and the owner of the vehicle.