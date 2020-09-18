Man charged with vehicle burglary at Eastside Winn Dixie

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Florida man was arrested after Dothan police received a tip about a vehicle burglary at the Eastside Winn Dixie Thursday.

Djuan Robinson, 23, of Immokalee, Florida, is charged with breaking and entering a motor vehicle and possession of burglary tools.

According to police, witnesses called police to report the crime and the suspect was still at the scene when officer arrived.

“Officers responded to the call Thursday and when officers arrived on scene, Mr. Robinson had taken items from inside the vehicle,” Dothan Police Sgt. Tim Mullis said. “Robinson was still in the area and was positively identified by witnesses.”

Robinson is in the Houston County Jail on bonds totaling $30,000.