 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man charged with vehicle burglary at Eastside Winn Dixie
0 comments

Man charged with vehicle burglary at Eastside Winn Dixie

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Florida man was arrested after Dothan police received a tip about a vehicle burglary at the Eastside Winn Dixie Thursday.

Djuan Robinson, 23, of Immokalee, Florida, is charged with breaking and entering a motor vehicle and possession of burglary tools.

According to police, witnesses called police to report the crime and the suspect was still at the scene when officer arrived.

“Officers responded to the call Thursday and when officers arrived on scene, Mr. Robinson had taken items from inside the vehicle,” Dothan Police Sgt. Tim Mullis said. “Robinson was still in the area and was positively identified by witnesses.”

Robinson is in the Houston County Jail on bonds totaling $30,000.

Man breaks into vehicle at Eastside Winn Dixie; arrested

Djuan Robinson

 Dothan Police Department
0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert