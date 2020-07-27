You are the owner of this article.
Man chokes, beats victim until she passes out
A Dothan man faces a domestic violence charge after police say he choked and beat an acquaintance in a motel room located in the 2900 block of the Ross Clark Circle.

Willie Covington, 37, was arrested Saturday and charged with second-degree domestic violence and possession of a controlled substance.

Officers responded to a disturbance call at a local motel located in the 2900 block of Ross Clark Circle.

“Once officers arrived on scene they were notified, Mr. Covington allegedly choked his acquaintance inside the motel room until she passed out and struck her in the head multiple times,” Dothan police Lt. Scott Owens said.

The victim was treated at the scene.

Covington was booked in the Houston County Jail on a $40,000 bond.

Willie Covington

 Houston County Jail

