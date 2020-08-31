Man displaying disorderly behavior attempts to steal vehicle; arrested

A Dothan man faces a theft charge after police say he attempted to steal an occupied vehicle Friday from West Main Street.

Patrick Henry Jackson, 39, was arrested and charged with attempted auto theft.

According to police, before Jackson attempted to steal a vehicle, multiple calls were received through dispatch pertaining to an individual acting disorderly in the same area. While officers were in the process of responding to that call, officers were notified of Jackson attempted to steal a vehicle.

“Jackson stepped in front of 2013 White GMC Sierra and forcibly opened the vehicle’s door an attempted to steal the vehicle,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “Jackson was quickly apprehended by officers.”

Jackson is out of jail on a $15,000 bond.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.