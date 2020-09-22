Man eludes police during chase; arrested

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARYVILLE – A brief weekend pursuit landed a Mobile man in the Holmes County Jail.

William S. Anderson, 40, is charged with fleeing and eluding law enforcement.

According to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Highway 90 in the area of the Choctawhatchee River Bridge just before 1a.m. Saturday when Anderson disregarding the emergency lights and continued to travel into Caryville. A pursuit began.

In efforts of ending the pursuit, another deputy deployed spike strips on Highway 90 in the area of Boswell Road, which resulted in Anderson pulling over in the area of Forest Drive. He then attempted to re-enter Highway 90, but was unsuccessful due to the vehicle's flat tires.

Anderson was transported to the Holmes County Jail without further incident.

