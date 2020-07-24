Man faces assault charge after spitting on police officer

A Dothan man who spit on a police officer while being arrested Thursday faces multiple charges including an assault charge.

Bradley Nathaniel Dickerson, 39, is charged with obstructing governmental operations, harassment of a public official, assault with bodily fluids, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to police, a patrol unit responded to a call in the 2200 block of the Ross Clark Circle regarding a man walking in the middle of the Ross Clark Circle striking vehicles with his book bag.

“Once the officer made contact, Dickerson he became combative and spit on the officer,” Dothan Sgt. Tim Mullis said. “A search of Dickerson’s person was performed where the officer located narcotics in his pocket. Once inside the patrol vehicle, Dickerson continued to be combative by attempting to bust the vehicle’s windows.”

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.