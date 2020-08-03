You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man faces assault charges after striking two emergency room nurses
0 comments

Man faces assault charges after striking two emergency room nurses

  • Updated
  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Police arrested a Dothan man wanted after allegedly striking two emergency room nurses at Southeast Health in April.

Shelley Newton Jr., 48, was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of second-degree assault.

During Newton’s visit to the emergency room, he allegedly became disorderly and struck two different nurses while they tried to perform their healthcare duties in treating him, investigators said.

Both nurses received minor injuries.

Newton is out of jail on bonds totaling $30,000.

Man faces assault charges after striking two emergency room nurses

Shelly Newton Jr.
0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News