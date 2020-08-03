Man faces assault charges after striking two emergency room nurses

Police arrested a Dothan man wanted after allegedly striking two emergency room nurses at Southeast Health in April.
Shelley Newton Jr., 48, was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of second-degree assault.
During Newton’s visit to the emergency room, he allegedly became disorderly and struck two different nurses while they tried to perform their healthcare duties in treating him, investigators said.
Both nurses received minor injuries.
Newton is out of jail on bonds totaling $30,000.
