Man faces domestic violence charges after ramming estranged wife’s vehicle; children inside

A Gordon face faces multiple assault charges after police say he used his pickup truck to ram another vehicle occupied by his estranged wife, his children, and two other people.

Joshua Immanuel Baxter, 29, was arrested Wednesday and charged with three counts of second-degree attempted domestic violence and two counts of second-degree attempted assault.

According to police, the incident occurred Wednesday in the 2600 block of Kinsey Road.

“It was determined during the investigation, Mr. Baxter allegedly intentionally drove his Ford F250 pickup truck into the back of his spouse’s vehicle,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “The couple’s children were also in the vehicle, along with two acquaintances of the victim.”

No injuries were reported.

Baxter is in the Houston County Jail on bonds totaling $65,000.

