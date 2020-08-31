Man faces multiple attempted murder charges after shooting into occupied vehicle

TROY – A Troy man is charged with multiple counts of attempted murder after police here say he chased a victim’s occupied vehicle and began firing shots at the vehicle.

Henry Barr, 51, was arrested Sunday and charged with three counts of attempted murder and three counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle.

According to police, at 1:48 p.m. Sunday dispatch received a call from subjects saying they were being chased by Barr and they advised he was shooting at their vehicle.

“When officers responded to the call, an officer observed the offender chasing the victims,” Troy Police Chief Randall Barr said. “Officers attempted to make contact with the vehicles, but neither vehicle would stop.”

An officer continued to follow the vehicles until the vehicles pulled into the Troy Police Department’s parking lot, at which time Barr exited his vehicle armed with a handgun and shot the back-seat passenger of the other vehicle.

“The responding officer arrived in the parking lot just after the shot and confronted Barr,” Barr said. “The offender threw his gun down and was taken into custody. The investigation revealed Barr and the back-seat passenger were in a dating relationship.”

The 44-year-old female victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injures to her hand. She was treated and released. The other two females inside the vehicle were not injured.

