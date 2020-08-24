 Skip to main content
Man faces theft charge after stealing from local business
A Slocomb man was arrested Sunday after police say he attempted to steal more than $700 worth of merchandise from Home Depot.

Michael Tew, 38, is charged with third-degree theft of property.

“During the investigation it was determined Tew concealed merchandise on his person and attempted to exit the Home Depot without paying,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “Loss prevention officers apprehended Tew along with the $737 worth of stolen merchandise."

Loss prevention officers called police and officers took Tew into custody.

Tew is booked in the Dothan City Jail.

