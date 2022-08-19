 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man facing additional sex crime charges

Marcus Anthony Grier

A Dothan man has received additional charges as a result of an ongoing investigation into a sexual allegation involving a juvenile victim.

Dothan police say they arrested Marcus Anthony Grier, 40, of Dothan, on Aug. 10 and charged him with one count of rape second degree.

On Thursday, more charges were added, including three counts of rape first degree, four counts of sexual abuse first degree, one count of sexual torture, one count of sodomy first degree, one count of human trafficking first degree, and six counts of production of child pornography.

His bond has been set at $3.2 million. Due to the sensitive nature of this case, the department will release no further details.

