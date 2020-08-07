You are the owner of this article.
Man facing murder charges waives preliminary hearing; grand jury to hear cases
top story

An Enterprise man charged with a DUI and two counts of murder in Houston County waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

Anthony Miquel Bishop, 55, of Enterprise, waived his option to have a hearing scheduled this week; Houston County District Judge Benjamin Lewis forwarded the case to a Houston County grand jury to determine if enough evidence exists to indict Bishop for murder.

Investigators believes Bishop was under the influence when the vehicle he was driving was involved in an accident that killed a 17-year-old boy from Enterprise and a 15-year-old girl from New Brockton.

The four-vehicle crash occurred July 6 on U.S. 84 at Alabama Highway 123 eight miles west of Dothan.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the 15-year-old was killed when the 2015 Nissan Altima she was a passenger in was struck from behind by a F150 driven by Bishop around 4 p.m. The 17-year-old died from his injuries at a local hospital.

Anthony Miquel Bishop

 Houston County Sheriff's Department
