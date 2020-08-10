Man holds witness against her will by gunpoint; arrested

A Dothan man was arrested Sunday after police say he held a court witness against her will at gunpoint in the 100 block of Arrowhead Drive to scare the witness so she would not testify against him in court.

James Morris Johnson III, 21, is charged with first-degree burglary, kidnapping, second-degree receiving stolen property, and intimidating a witness.

“During the investigation it was determined the victim was a witness in an unrelated case against Mr. Johnson, so in hopes of preventing the witness from testifying against him, he believed by allegedly breaking in the victim’s residence and holding her at gunpoint and making threats toward her would scare her enough she would not testify against him.”

According to Owens, while Johnson was inside the victim’s residence, she was able to get a message out for help.

“Thanks to the quick response of patrol officers, the victim was not physically harmed,” Owens said. “As officers arrived, Johnson spotted the officers, and fled the scene through a window. He was captured a short time later.”

The gun used during the incident was found inside the residence; reports show the weapon was previously reported stolen.

Morris is currently in the Houston County Jail with no bond amounts set on first-degree burglary charge and his first-degree kidnapping charge. He has a $10,000 bond set on his second-degree receiving stolen property charge and a $10,000 bond set on his intimidating a witness charge.

