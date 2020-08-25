Man on supervised released from previous drug convictions receives prison sentence

A Dothan man who was on supervised release from previous drug convictions has now been sentenced to serve 151 months in prison.
Rasheed Demond Johnson, 38, was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to possession of cocaine and marijuana with the intent to distribute.
According to the United States Attorney for the Middle District of Alabama Louis V. Franklin Sr., Johnson was also ordered to serve six years of supervised release after he serves his prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
According to court records, Johnson was on federal supervised release for a previous drug trafficking conviction when law enforcement began to suspect that he had returned to his old ways. Testimony provided during his sentencing hearing, in March of 2017, U.S. Postal Inspectors discovered that two packages from Hong Kong containing a synthetic opioid used in making “Spice” were being mailed to addresses associated with Johnson. Over the next year, law enforcement used various investigative methods, including the controlled purchase of drugs from Johnson, to confirm his involvement in illegal activity. On March 23, 2018, law enforcement executed a search warrant on Johnson’s residence. Law enforcement found cocaine and marijuana. Spray bottles that were consistent with those used to make Spice.
Based upon the 2018 search, Johnson’s federal supervised release was revoked and, as a result, he was sentenced to 24 months in prison. This two-year sentence will run consecutive to the 151 months he received for his most recent federal drug convictions for a total of 175 months in prison.
According to Franklin Sr., in pronouncing the sentence the judge determined that Johnson qualified as a career offender under the federal sentencing guidelines based on his substantial criminal history.
The United States Postal Inspection Service, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, and the Houston County Sheriff’s Office investigated this case, with assistance from the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.
Assistant United States Attorney Kevin Davidson prosecuted the case.
