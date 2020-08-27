Man out on bond for drug charge, arrested again; charged with trafficking

HEADLAND – A Dale County man free on bond after a drug charge was arrested Wednesday on new drug charges.

Dennis Allen Jackson, 38, is charged with trafficking synthetic marijuana, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting arrest.

According to Headland Police, Jackson was out of jail on bond for an unrelated charge of trafficking in Henry County at the time of his arrest during a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 431 Wednesday.

“During the traffic stop, Capt. Chris Watson seized 302 grams of synthetic marijuana, 14 grams of a wax substance and 8 grams of a white powder,” Headland Police Chief Mark Jones said. “The white powder was tested to determine if it was heroin and that result was negative. We are sending the wax substance, and the white powder off to the lab to be tested as we speak. A 2013 Dodge Dart was also seized during the traffic stop.”

According to Jones, the synthetic marijuana seized carries an $1,100 value.

“I want to thank Capt. Watson and my other officers who assisted with this traffic stop,” Jones said. “These officers did an outstanding job in getting this drug off the streets. This was outstanding work.”

Jackson is in the Henry County Jail on bonds totaling $252,000.

