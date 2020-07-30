Man previously charged with burglary, faces additional charges

A Dothan man arrested on burglary charges earlier this week now faces additional charges of unlawfully breaking and entering a motor vehicle.

Cory Gray, 20, was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of unlawfully breaking and entering a motor vehicle. On Sunday, he was charged with second-degree burglary, third-degree burglary and breaking, and entering a motor vehicle.

According to police, on July 24 Gray allegedly broke into two vehicles on Sasser Street.

On Sunday, July 26, Gray was arrested for allegedly unlawfully entered an apartment located on South Brannon Stand Road while the resident was inside. Police say he stole a laptop and bracelets valued at $4,000. He also attempted to unlawfully enter a 2012 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck. Nothing was stolen from the vehicle.

Police say Gray also burglarizing a residence located in the 200 block of Corey Drive Sunday. No one was at home at the incident occurred and no items were reported stolen.

Gray is out of jail on bonds totaling $70,000.

“This case is still under investigation and additional charges could be forthcoming,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said.

