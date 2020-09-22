Man pulls knife on store employee while trying to steal power tool

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Dothan man faces robbery charges after allegedly pulling a knife on an employee while trying to steal a power tool from a local hardware store Saturday.

Daniel Reeder Newman, 37, was arrested Sunday and charged with first-degree robbery.

“During the investigation it was determined Mr. Newman allegedly entered a hardware store located in the 2500 block of Ross Clark Circle and attempted to steal a drill,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “An employee tried to stop Newman as he exited the business, and Newman pulled a knife on the store employee, and a tussle began. The employee was not injured.”

Newman fled the scene, but was located Sunday on Omussee Road.

According to Owens, Newman was positively identified by video surveillance footage.

Newman is in the Houston County Jail on a $60,000 bond.

