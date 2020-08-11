Man touches himself inappropriately in front of shoppers, juveniles; suspect sought by police

MARIANNA - An unknown male is wanted by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office for allegedly performing perverted acts at a Walmart here in front of juvenile females.

According to the law enforcement, the suspect approached a female shopper from behind and touched her inappropriately while inside the store. The suspect then continued to follow the shopper and exposed himself and performed lewd and perverted acts in the presence of the shopper and several juvenile females.

The shopper fled the area and notified law enforcement. Her allegations were confirmed by store video surveillance.

Anyone with any information regarding the identity of the suspect or his whereabouts is asked to call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 850-482-9648.

