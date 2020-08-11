Man wanted for grand theft auto; arrested at local motel

MARIANNA – After a two-week investigation into a stolen vehicle crash and fire on Hudson Road, officers made an arrest after responding to a call involving subjects brandishing firearms at a local hotel Monday night.

Albert Newton “Alpo” Brincefield, 39, is charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, arson, felony driving while license suspended, tampering with evidence, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of schedule IV narcotic, and possession of prescription medication without a prescription.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s office, July 21 at 11:16 a.m. the Florida Highway Patrol, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the State Fire Marshal’s Office began an investigation into a vehicle crash south of Alford. Upon arrival officers found the vehicle destroyed by fire. Police were also informed the vehicle was reported stolen out of Holmes County, Florida.

While interviewing witnesses, officers were informed Brincefield was seen fleeing on foot from the area of the vehicle fire. One witness also informed officers he made contact with Brincefield following the crash, and overheard Brincefield say he stole the vehicle, crash it, and set fire to it because he was angry the driver cut his mother off in traffic earlier. Other independent witnesses confirmed Brincefield making the same commit.