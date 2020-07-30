You are the owner of this article.
Man wanted for mishandling human remains
Man wanted for mishandling human remains

Man wanted for mishandling dead human remains; captured
MARIANNA, Florida – Members of the Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office and the United States Marshal’s Service Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force apprehended a former Alford, Florida, man on multiple charges, including mishandling human remains.

Officers apprehended Thomas Jefferson Bryant, 20, of Tallahassee, Florida, Wednesday in Marianna at a residence on Magnolia Road near Iron Bridge Road. He is wanted in Tallahassee on charges of accessory after the fact first-degree felony and mishandling dead human remains pursuant to the Florida statutes.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Bryant’s involvement in the homicide is posthumous, where he allegedly attempted to relocate and dismember the decedent in a malicious effort to dispose of the body.

The investigation is ongoing.

Bryant is being held in the Jackson County Correctional Facility waiting to be extradited back to Tallahassee.

