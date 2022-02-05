Man wanted in 2017 Enterprise murder in custody

A man wanted for his role in the 2017 killing of an Alabama mother and teacher turned himself over to law enforcement in Hondo, Texas, early Saturday.
Members of the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office are traveling to Texas to take Darin Christopher Starr, 54, into custody and transport him back to Alabama.
Starr was wanted for his alleged role in the murder of his former sister-in-law who was shot and killed outside of her home in Coffee County on Nov. 27, 2017.
Sara Starr was a fourth-grade teacher at Harrand Creek Elementary School in Enterprise and the mother of two sets of twins.
“Sara Elizabeth’s children were the loves of her life. She loved them more than anything else. She loved her parents, grandparents, siblings and other family members,’’ her obituary read. “Teaching was always her dream. She excelled in the classroom and was loved by her students. Photography was one of her many interests.”
Information made public this week claims ex-husband Jason Starr, who was indicted late last year on use of interstate commerce facilities in the commission of a murder-for-hire, allegedly gave his brother a motorcycle and cash to kill her.
That information was in court records unsealed Thursday.
Jason Starr was arrested in December but Darin Starr had evaded authorities.
Sara Starr was killed just four months after her divorce from Jason Starr was finalized.
Court records show they were to share custody of their four children, and that Jason Starr was ordered to pay his ex-wife $1,050 a month in child support and $1,500 in alimony. She also was awarded a portion of his military benefits.
A federal arrest warrant was issued for Darin Starr in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Alabama in Montgomery on Dec. 2, 2021, after he was charged with use of interstate commerce facilities in the commission of a murder-for-hire.