Marshals arrest Dothan man for robbing Clarion Inn
U.S. Marshals arrested a Dothan man for robbing the local Clarion Inn.

Andrew Seth Thomley, 26, is being charged with first-degree robbery for the April 8 incident.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said a suspect identified as a white male entered the hotel on Ross Clark Circle and threatened the front desk clerk.

“While he didn’t pull a handgun, he made references to having a firearm on him and demanded money from the clerk,” Owens said. “After the robbery was completed, he got away with an unknown amount of cash.”

Thomley was identified through surveillance footage. The Gulf Coast Regional Task Force located him at another hotel and the U.S. Marshal’s Service took him into custody on Tuesday.

Thomley is currently in the Houston County Jail with a bond set at $60,000. His first appearance in front of District Court Judge Benjamin Lewis was on Wednesday morning.

Andrew Seth Thomley

Andrew Seth Thomley, 26, of Dothan

 Sable Riley
