Marshals arrest Dothan man wanted for attempted murder in Florida

A Dothan man wanted out of Broward County for a bungled robbery attempt was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service on Thursday.
Support Local Journalism
Antuan Tyrease McGriff, 30, faces a first-degree attempted murder charge related to an October 2014 robbery where he and two other men allegedly tried to rob a suspected drug dealer for marijuana, according to an article from the South Florida Sun Sentinel. One of the suspects shot the victim, who was left with serious injuries, and accidentally shot another suspect.
Over the weekend, McGriff was arrested by Dothan police for second-degree possession of marijuana and tampering with physical evidence.
McGriff is being held without bond while awaiting extradition to Broward County, according to Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Sable Riley
Reporter II
History nut. Dr. Pepper drinker. Mom.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.