Marshals arrest Dothan man wanted for attempted murder in Florida
Marshals arrest Dothan man wanted for attempted murder in Florida

Antuan Tyrease McGriff

Antuan Tyrease McGriff, 30, of Dothan

 Sable Riley

A Dothan man wanted out of Broward County for a bungled robbery attempt was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service on Thursday.

Antuan Tyrease McGriff, 30, faces a first-degree attempted murder charge related to an October 2014 robbery where he and two other men allegedly tried to rob a suspected drug dealer for marijuana, according to an article from the South Florida Sun Sentinel. One of the suspects shot the victim, who was left with serious injuries, and accidentally shot another suspect.

Over the weekend, McGriff was arrested by Dothan police for second-degree possession of marijuana and tampering with physical evidence.

McGriff is being held without bond while awaiting extradition to Broward County, according to Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens.

