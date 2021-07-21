Mayor: Ozark police chief fired for inappropriate behavior

OZARK – Ozark’s police chief and a police captain were both abruptly terminated Tuesday night after allegations of inappropriate behavior were reportedly verified by the mayor.

Ozark Mayor Mark Blankenship said during a Wednesday morning press conference that an investigation into “allegations of inappropriate and unprofessional behavior” involving Chief Marlos Walker and Capt. Tim Hicks began Friday following a briefing.

Blankenship and City Clerk Denise Strickland interviewed several past and present city employees that seemed to verify the allegations, Blankenship said.

Those findings were brought to the city council and the city attorney during an executive session on Tuesday. Upon reconvening to the public portion of the meeting, the council voted to remove Walker from his position, effective immediately.

Blankenship and Strickland then terminated Hicks based on “policy and procedural violations.”

“Details of these findings will not be discussed due to the nature of the findings and the others that are involved,” Blankenship said.

He later added that the violations were more of a policy issue than a legal or criminal issue and declined to say whether the allegations were sexual in nature.