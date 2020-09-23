McCraney's jury trial in deaths of J.B. Beasley, Tracie Hawlett continued to 2021

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An anticipated jury trial for Coley McCraney charged in the 1999 deaths of J.B. Beasley and Tracie Hawlett has been continued until 2021.

According to court documents, McCraney had a trial date tentatively set for Nov. 16. However, a motion was filed recently by McCraney’s defense attorneys Andrew Scarborough and David Harrison requesting a continuance due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The motion states additional time is needed to meet with witnesses and to re-examine evidence.

Dale County Circuit Judge William Filmore issued an order granting the motion; no specific trial date has been scheduled for 2021.

McCraney faces three capital murder charges for Beasley and two capital murder charges for Hawlett. His charges stem from DNA test results performed by Parabon Labs in Virginia, which matched McCraney's DNA to evidence collected from the 1999 crime scene.

Beasley and Hawlett, who were both 17 and from Dothan, went missing, and it was two days before their bodies were found in the trunk of Beasley’s car on a side street in Ozark on Aug. 1, 1999. The crime scene where the bodies were found indicated the two girls had been shot in the head with a 9mm handgun.

A grand jury indicted McCraney in June 2019.