Midland City resident shoots intruder

  • Updated
A Dale County resident shot someone trying to break into their home early Wednesday, leaving the intruder in critical condition.

According to local media reports, Dale County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of someone attempting to break into a Midland City home on County Road 14. The suspect made several attempts to gain entry into the home, including climbing through a child’s bedroom window, reports stated.

Before deputies arrived, the homeowner fired one shot from a firearm, hitting the suspect in the head. The suspect was transported to a Dothan hospital. No names have been released, and the homeowner has not been charged in the shooting.

There’s no indication the homeowner and the intruder knew each other, according to media reports.

