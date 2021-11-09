Mom of Dothan man killed by police arrested for crashing into cop cars

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The CO did not sustain major injuries.

Her bonds total $206,000 for the criminal mischief charges, but she is being held without bond for attacking a CO.

Baker was shot and killed by Dothan police officers on April 19 during a traffic stop.

Officials stated that officers pulled Baker’s vehicle over for not having a license plate displayed. The officer conducting the traffic stop noticed a gun in the front seat of the vehicle. The suspect reportedly fled the scene before he was released by officers and stopped a short distance away on the corner of Third Avenue and Trim Street.

According to Dothan Police Chief Will Benny, Baker then exited the vehicle with the gun. He said the officer attempted to use a Taser to incapacitate the suspect, and the suspect began firing a handgun, hitting the officer, later identified as Sgt. Jeremy Conner, in the leg.

At that point, the officer and his backup began firing at the suspect, “ending the confrontation.”

Benny said he felt confident in the officers’ actions and their response to the situation.

Baker’s family has taken to social media and shared that they do not feel that the shooting was justified.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation investigated video and physical evidence from the shooting, but has not yet released a conclusion in that case.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.