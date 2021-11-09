Mom of Dothan man killed by police arrested for crashing into cop cars

A Dothan woman is being held without bond after using her car to strike multiple parked police cars and attacking a corrections officer.
Curlene Tamora Hodge, 57, is charged with second-degree criminal mischief, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, and second-degree assault, according to arrest records.
Hodge identifies herself as the mother of 39-year-old Doward Baker, a man who was shot and killed in a confrontation with Dothan police officers in April of this year, on a GoFundMe page in his honor.
On Friday, a patrol officer downtown heard the sounds of loud crashing near the Dothan Police Department and went to investigate, according to Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens. He discovered Hodge in a heavily damaged gray car as well as three other damaged patrol cars in the parking lot.
Surveillance footage showed Hodge’s car pull into the parking lot and striking a police car. She reversed the car and then rammed it into two other stationary, unoccupied police vehicles before being approached by the officer.
“It was clear that she knew they were police vehicles and intentionally struck them,” Owens said.
After her initial arrest, she was being prepared for transport to the Houston County Jail when Hodge became involved in a physical altercation with a corrections officer. Owens said Hodge wrapped a T-shirt around the COs neck and tried to strangle her.
The CO did not sustain major injuries.
Her bonds total $206,000 for the criminal mischief charges, but she is being held without bond for attacking a CO.
Baker was shot and killed by Dothan police officers on April 19 during a traffic stop.
Officials stated that officers pulled Baker’s vehicle over for not having a license plate displayed. The officer conducting the traffic stop noticed a gun in the front seat of the vehicle. The suspect reportedly fled the scene before he was released by officers and stopped a short distance away on the corner of Third Avenue and Trim Street.
According to Dothan Police Chief Will Benny, Baker then exited the vehicle with the gun. He said the officer attempted to use a Taser to incapacitate the suspect, and the suspect began firing a handgun, hitting the officer, later identified as Sgt. Jeremy Conner, in the leg.
At that point, the officer and his backup began firing at the suspect, “ending the confrontation.”
Benny said he felt confident in the officers’ actions and their response to the situation.
Baker’s family has taken to social media and shared that they do not feel that the shooting was justified.
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation investigated video and physical evidence from the shooting, but has not yet released a conclusion in that case.
