More details released about Eufaula murder charges

Court records from the Eufaula homicide case detail the four capital murder charges and give insight on the circumstances of the crime.

Arrest information filed in the state’s online records system on Friday accused 27-year-old Demetrius Devonte McGhee, of Clayton, of fatally shooting three victims with a handgun while they were all in the car together.

The victims have been identified as Ramona Nicole Hudson, and two boys under the age of 18. According to arrest documents, one of the boys was 13 years old.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation is charging McGhee with four counts of capital murder although there are only three victims, which is allowed under state law based on the circumstances of the crimes.

The four capital murder charges are briefly explained in McGhee’s court records:

• One count is because one of the victims was less than 14 years of age.

• One count is because two or more persons were murdered by the defendant pursuant to one scheme or course of conduct.

• One count is because the murder was committed by or through the use of a deadly weapon while the victim was inside a vehicle