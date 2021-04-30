More details released about Eufaula murder charges

Court records from the Eufaula homicide case detail the four capital murder charges and give insight on the circumstances of the crime.
Arrest information filed in the state’s online records system on Friday accused 27-year-old Demetrius Devonte McGhee, of Clayton, of fatally shooting three victims with a handgun while they were all in the car together.
The victims have been identified as Ramona Nicole Hudson, and two boys under the age of 18. According to arrest documents, one of the boys was 13 years old.
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation is charging McGhee with four counts of capital murder although there are only three victims, which is allowed under state law based on the circumstances of the crimes.
The four capital murder charges are briefly explained in McGhee’s court records:
• One count is because one of the victims was less than 14 years of age.
• One count is because two or more persons were murdered by the defendant pursuant to one scheme or course of conduct.
• One count is because the murder was committed by or through the use of a deadly weapon while the victim was inside a vehicle
• Once count because the murder was committed through the use of a deadly weapon fired or otherwise used within a vehicle.
According to stories published by other news outlets, McGhee had an older brother, Dextrell Williams, who shot and killed the mother of his child before killing himself in a cemetery in 2011.
Reports from a Columbia TV station said McGhee apparently witnessed his brother’s suicide, and his family and an ex-girlfriend said McGhee has a history of mental health issues.
McGhee is being held responsible for shooting a woman and two children in a car and pushing the car into Lake Eufaula, where it was found partially submerged Monday morning.
The same day, law enforcement said McGhee was life-flighted to Southeast Health from Eufaula to receive medical treatment. He was released later in the day and arrested by SBI.
He is currently being held at the Eufaula City Jail without bond. He is being represented by a court-appointed attorney, Carmella Penn, who was not available for comment on Friday.
SBI is handling the investigation and has released few details to media since then, stating that the crime is still under investigation.
