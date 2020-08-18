Mother faces abuse charges after disciplining child with stick

A Dothan woman was arrested after police say she disciplined her child with a stick, drawing blood and leaving marks on the child.

Latoya Lashaun Wilcox, 32, was arrested Monday and charged with willful abuse of a child.

According to police, officers responded to a call in the 300 block of Meadowlane Drive.

“Once officers arrived on scene, the 13-year-old child was located,” Dothan Police Sgt. Tim Mullis said. “While speaking with the officers Ms. Wilcox informed the officers she was disciplining the child. It was determined during the investigation Ms. Wilcox used a stick and or switch to discipline the child leaving whelps and visible bleeding. The Houston County Department of Human Resources was on scene.”

After the child was treated on scene, the child was placed with another family member.

Wilcox is out of jail on a $15,000 bond.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.