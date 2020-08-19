Mother faces drug charges after failing drug screen

A Dothan woman was arrested Tuesday after police say she failed drug screenings agreed upon through the Houston County Department of Human Resources.
Sade Cherice Stokelin, 27, is charged with chemical endangerment of a child.
According to police, DHR and the Dothan Police Department are involved in an ongoing investigation with Stokelin, who failed to pass her drug screening.
Stokelin is out of jail on a $15,000 bond.
DHR is currently working with Stokelin on a safety plan to ensure the safety of the child, which remains in Stokelin’s custody.
