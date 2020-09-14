Mother found passed out in vehicle at local motel; child present

A Dothan woman was arrested Sunday after police responded to an unresponsive person call at a local motel in the 3000 block of Ross Clark Circle.

Andrea Skye Garrison, 32, is charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, endangered welfare of a child, public intoxication, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

“As investigators arrived at the local motel, Ms. Garrison was found passed out inside a vehicle,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “Her child under the age of six years old was also inside the vehicle. A search was conducted and revealed pills without a prescription.”

Following Garrison’s arrest, the child involved in the incident was released to a family member.

Garrison is in the Houston County Jail on bonds totaling $3,400.

