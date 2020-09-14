 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mother found passed out in vehicle at local motel; child present
0 comments
top story

Mother found passed out in vehicle at local motel; child present

Only $5 for 5 months

A Dothan woman was arrested Sunday after police responded to an unresponsive person call at a local motel in the 3000 block of Ross Clark Circle.

Andrea Skye Garrison, 32, is charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, endangered welfare of a child, public intoxication, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

“As investigators arrived at the local motel, Ms. Garrison was found passed out inside a vehicle,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “Her child under the age of six years old was also inside the vehicle. A search was conducted and revealed pills without a prescription.”

Following Garrison’s arrest, the child involved in the incident was released to a family member.

Garrison is in the Houston County Jail on bonds totaling $3,400.

Mother found passed out in vehicle at local motel; child present

Andrea Skye Garrison

 Houston County Jail
0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert