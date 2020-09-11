 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mother found unconscious with children in the vehicle, faces drug charges
0 comments

Mother found unconscious with children in the vehicle, faces drug charges

Only $5 for 5 months

A Dothan mother faces drug charges after police say she was found unconscious in the driver seat of a vehicle with her two children present.

Quashayla Sharence Grubbs, 29, of Dothan, was arrested Thursday and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and two counts of chemical endangerment of a child.

“Officers observed Ms. Grubbs unconscious in the 1900 block of East Main Street Thursday,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “Officers also found a hand-rolled cigarette that appeared to be rolled with synthetic marijuana. Her two children were also in the backseat of the vehicle.”

The children were turned over to a family member.

Grubbs is out of jail on bonds totaling $16,000.

Mother found unconscious with children in the vehicle, faces drug charges

Quashayla Sharence Grubbs

 Houston County Jail
0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert