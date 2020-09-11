Mother found unconscious with children in the vehicle, faces drug charges

A Dothan mother faces drug charges after police say she was found unconscious in the driver seat of a vehicle with her two children present.

Quashayla Sharence Grubbs, 29, of Dothan, was arrested Thursday and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and two counts of chemical endangerment of a child.

“Officers observed Ms. Grubbs unconscious in the 1900 block of East Main Street Thursday,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “Officers also found a hand-rolled cigarette that appeared to be rolled with synthetic marijuana. Her two children were also in the backseat of the vehicle.”

The children were turned over to a family member.

Grubbs is out of jail on bonds totaling $16,000.

