Mothers Against Gun Violence makes plea to remove guns from streets

“We need the city officials’ assistance with this issue,” Martin said. “Maybe we can look into buying back the guns or finding a safe indoor area for the children to gather to play ball. A place they can go and be safe. Children do not need to be out on the streets with guns. Ending the gun violence is something that is going to take all of us working together. Our children are out of control and something needs to be done. Children need to realize if you pull a trigger that bullet will not turn around. Look at these mothers here today. They are dealing with the pain of losing a child because of gun violence. Put the guns down.”