Mothers Against Gun Violence makes plea to remove guns from streets

Concerned parents and residents joined several city officials Thursday to speak out against gun violence in Dothan.
In a gathering near the clock tower at North Foster and Troy streets downtown, speaker Tyeesha Martin spoke of losing her teenaged son to gun violence in May 2017 in a shooting at Wiregrass Park.
“Today we are here to come together and speak to the children,” Martin said. “We want the children to know we are tired of the gun violence. Kids are shooting kids. Kids are shooting houses, and people are being killed. We have multiple mothers here today who have lost a child to gun violence. I have a lost a child to gun violence and every day is a struggle. Having a gun and shooting someone with a gun is not cool. Take it from me, the last thing you ever want to do is have your mother stand over your body trying to decide what kind of casket she needs to pick out for you. Put the guns down and stop killing each other.”
Another mother in attendance also lost her child by a gun; however, he was killed when he picked up a gun that someone brought into his home.
“My situation may be a little different, but my child was still killed by a gun,” Tori Williams said. “My child had never been around a gun. Someone brought that gun into my home, and my son found it and began playing with it. My son lost his life because that gun was brought into my home.”
Williams’ son died shortly after graduating from high school at the age of 19.
Event organizers hoped the gathering would allow them to address their concerns about gun violence, and also seek support from city officials. Multiple city officials were in attendance for the event, including Dothan Police Chief Steve Parrish, Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba, and Dothan City School Board Chairman Mike Schmitz.
Community member Mazue Martin reached out to the city officials for assistance in how to stop the gun violence in Dothan.
“We need the city officials’ assistance with this issue,” Martin said. “Maybe we can look into buying back the guns or finding a safe indoor area for the children to gather to play ball. A place they can go and be safe. Children do not need to be out on the streets with guns. Ending the gun violence is something that is going to take all of us working together. Our children are out of control and something needs to be done. Children need to realize if you pull a trigger that bullet will not turn around. Look at these mothers here today. They are dealing with the pain of losing a child because of gun violence. Put the guns down.”
City officials attending the event agree gun violence in a problem, but it is a problem that won’t be solved overnight.
Since the beginning of the year, Dothan police have responded to 70 shooting calls, with at least four calls resulting in deaths.
“I applaud Ms. Martin and Ms. Anita Dawkins for hosting this event,” Parrish said. “Community advocacy is a very big part in keeping the crime rates down and drawing attention to crimes such as gun violence, and I believe we should all take responsibility in making our city a better place. I believe everyone involved in this event is making a stand and wanting it to be known that enough violence is enough.”
Parrish said the police department is always looking into ways to strengthen its partnership with the community.
