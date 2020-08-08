Multiple law enforcement agencies searching for missing Gordon man

“We know my father was in danger,” Ambriz said. “My father called my mother, his ex-wife, the day before he went missing and told my mother he was with people he believed to be dangerous, and he needed to get out of the situation.

“He asked my mother for money, but she had just moved, and she is pregnant and her mind was focused on other things at the time. She just told my father he needed to get out of the situation he might be in for his safety.”

Gullien is a humble and caring man, with a sense of humor, Ambriz said.

“My father is a grateful man,” Ambriz said. “He is grateful for everything he has ever had. He taught be to be that way. He is humble. Please, if you know where my father is, contact police. We just want to know he is OK.

“If my father is reading this, please call me. Call your sisters. Let us know you are OK. We are worried and we love you. I love you. Please let me know you're OK.”

Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza said his office is working with the Jackson County investigators in efforts of locating Guillen. Dothan police are participating in the search since he was last seen in Dothan.