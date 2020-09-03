Municipal court resumes in-person proceedings

The City of Dothan Municipal Court will resume in-person proceedings on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
Masks are required for entry and social distancing will be monitored and maintained during court operating hours.
Court dates that were previously postponed will be rescheduled and mailed to the addresses on file at the Magistrate’s office.
For additional information or to verify correct contact information, call 334-615-4150.
