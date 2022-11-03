Narcotics investigation leads to two arrests

WICKSBURG – Two people have been charged in connection with a narcotics investigation in the Wicksburg area.

Investigators with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office made contact Oct. 28 with a white female identified as Tina Blyth, 45, of Hubbard Road, and a white male identified as Lance Sharron, 35, of Cowarts.

The results of the investigation led to the recovery of approximately 50 grams of methamphetamine. Blyth was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and her bond was set at $500,000. Sharron was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and his bond was set at $1,000.

If you have any information on illegal activity in Houston County, you can call the Houston County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 677-4808 or Crime Stoppers at (334) 793-7000.