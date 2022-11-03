 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Narcotics investigation leads to two arrests

  • Updated
  • 0
dot generic houston county sheriff badge generic.jpg
Rose, Regina

WICKSBURG – Two people have been charged in connection with a narcotics investigation in the Wicksburg area.

Investigators with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office made contact Oct. 28 with a white female identified as Tina Blyth, 45, of Hubbard Road, and a white male identified as Lance Sharron, 35, of Cowarts.

The results of the investigation led to the recovery of approximately 50 grams of methamphetamine. Blyth was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and her bond was set at $500,000. Sharron was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and his bond was set at $1,000.

If you have any information on illegal activity in Houston County, you can call the Houston County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 677-4808 or Crime Stoppers at (334) 793-7000.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Holiday drinks are arriving at Starbucks sooner than you think

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert