Newton man charged with sexual torture

NEWTON – Houston County investigators arrested a Newton man on charges of sexual torture.

Michael Scott Barrentine, 30, is facing two counts of sexual torture and one count of first-degree sodomy, according to a press release from the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. The statute of the sexual torture charge indicates that the victim was incapacitated or otherwise incapable of consent.

Barrentine was arrested on Tuesday for events that allegedly occurred at a location on Wicksburg Road on Monday, the release states. He was arrested while out of bond for theft charges.

He was transported to the Houston County Jail, where he remains on bonds totaling $180,000.

His first appearance in a court room is set for Nov. 2 for a status call, according to court records.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges and arrest(s) are pending.

