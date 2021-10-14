 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Newton man charged with sexual torture
0 Comments
alert top story

Newton man charged with sexual torture

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Michael Scott Barrentine

Michael Scott Barrentine, 30, of Newton

 Houston County Jail

NEWTON – Houston County investigators arrested a Newton man on charges of sexual torture.

Michael Scott Barrentine, 30, is facing two counts of sexual torture and one count of first-degree sodomy, according to a press release from the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. The statute of the sexual torture charge indicates that the victim was incapacitated or otherwise incapable of consent.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Barrentine was arrested on Tuesday for events that allegedly occurred at a location on Wicksburg Road on Monday, the release states. He was arrested while out of bond for theft charges.

He was transported to the Houston County Jail, where he remains on bonds totaling $180,000.

His first appearance in a court room is set for Nov. 2 for a status call, according to court records.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges and arrest(s) are pending.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Radio City Rockettes rehearse for live Christmas show

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert