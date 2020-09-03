 Skip to main content
Officer observes man stealing US currency from vehicle
A Dothan man was arrested Wednesday after police say he was caught in the act of stealing change from a vehicle he illegally entered.

Joseph Earl Poke, 55, of Dothan, is charged with unlawfully breaking and entering a motor vehicle.

“In the 500 block of North Foster Street, Mr. Poke allegedly entered a vehicle without permission and stole US currency,” Dothan Police Scott Owens said.

Poke is in the Houston County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

Joseph Earl Poke
